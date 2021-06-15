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Apr 27, 2026
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1 min read
The Trump administration’s push to change the focus of the program is meeting bipartisan resistance. Plus, former students, staff and alums are suing Martin University.
Apr 23, 2026
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1 min read
The high school teacher said he wants to share the ‘playbook for the power that people can generate.’ Plus, how Indy teens can be paid to learn job skills.
Apr 22, 2026
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1 min read
How a Perry Township counselor helps students figure out postsecondary plans. Plus, a new study shows the biggest resource gaps for children in poverty.
Apr 21, 2026
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1 min read
What one study says about a better approach to tutoring. Plus, a new court decision on the Indiana college ID voting ban.
Apr 16, 2026
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2 min read
The Trump admin ripped up agreements around Title IX, and some are asking: “Where does it end?” Plus, check out opportunities for students in our inbox section.
Apr 15, 2026
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2 min read
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation takes key powers from school boards, including the ability to ask voters to approve a referendum in the fall. Plus, Gov. Braun asks for child care voucher funding.
Apr 13, 2026
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2 min read
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation will take over key aspects of schools in the city. Plus, are the UIndy and IU Indy nicknames too similar?
Apr 10, 2026
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2 min read
An Indiana high school was an early adopter of Khan's AI tutoring chatbot. Plus, how teens on Indy’s east side can build community and get paid at the same time.
Apr 9, 2026
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2 min read
Dropping ed-tech turned out to be a lot more work, but that could be why the experiment was successful. Plus, over 20,000 third-graders took part in Read to the Final Four.
Apr 8, 2026
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2 min read
Lawmakers made changes in 2025 to school board elections and referendums. Plus, April 15 isn’t just Tax Day, it's your FAFSA deadline.
Apr 7, 2026
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2 min read
The Chicago board resolution denounces the Trump administration's efforts around vouchers and public funds for private schools. Plus, details on an upcoming heath care career camp for Indianapolis teens.
Apr 6, 2026
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2 min read
The test could help shape college admissions and school ratings in Indiana. Plus, meet the Philly students fighting to save their schools.
Apr 2, 2026
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2 min read
The cuts follow a state-mandated review of degree programs that failed to graduate enough students as defined by a 2025 law. Plus, Detroit schools are hiring students as influences. (Yes, really.)
Apr 1, 2026
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2 min read
The nine members of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation were announced Tuesday. Plus, an NYC student who was detained by ICE for 10 months returns to school.
Mar 30, 2026
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4 min read
Here's how states chipped away at Plyler protections for immigrant students. Plus, a roundup of news from across Indiana including open enrollment for summer learning labs and a new scholarship for nursing students.