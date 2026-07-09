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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! First, a big thank you to everyone who attended our panel discussion at the Indiana Historical Society last night. I hope you had a great time and learned something new.
Today’s top story comes from our partners at The Trace. At a youth-led violence summit in Fort Wayne, high school students described shootings that have shaped their lives, and they challenged community leaders to do more. Read it here.
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Around Chalkbeat
Education Department scaled back special education monitoring: report
Federal auditors often find states not properly serving students with disabilities. At the Trump administration’s current pace, each state would be reviewed once every 25 years.
Philadelphia teachers describe chaotic ‘fantasy football draft’ to get their school assignments
Philadelphia teachers say the district’s efforts to transfer them has been chaotic. Teachers were told to pick a school over Zoom on the spot or the district would assign them one.
Chicago school board names members of Black Student Achievement Committee
The partial list of committee members came more than two years after state lawmakers mandated it and more than 14 months after the school board voted unanimously to launch it.
What We’re Reading
Looking for free school supplies? Indianapolis Recorder