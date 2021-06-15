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Alex Marrero said in an email he believes the board is overstepping its bounds.
Jun 26, 2026
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1 min read
But the funding logistics for other oversight board operations are still up in the air. Who could wind up paying the tab?
Jun 26, 2026
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1 min read
Since the Trump administration launched its investigation into the district, the initiative has been plagued with delays. Plus, what's in Chicago Board of Education's list of legislative demands?
Jun 26, 2026
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2 min read
The new contract would include performance bonuses for attendance agents, higher maximum teacher salaries, and requirements around how many students with autism can be placed in general education homerooms.
Jun 26, 2026
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1 min read