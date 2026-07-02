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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago. I hope you’re staying cool and hydrated and have Fourth of July plans that include hot dogs (all-beef or vegan, mustard only).
This week the U.S. Supreme Court upheld states’ rights to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. But that doesn’t mean other states, like Illinois, can’t allow it — and there are still lots of related fights ahead, our national bureau chief Erica Meltzer reports.
Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, so you won't see us in your inbox that morning. We'll be back next week! If you have feedback or story ideas for us in the meantime, reply to this email to reach us.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
What SCOTUS didn’t say about transgender athletes — and what the ruling means for schools and students
The Supreme Court left unanswered questions about the definition of sex and the rights of transgender students. Advocates expect more fights in states about LGBTQ rights.
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What We’re Reading
Illinois affirms trans girls can play on girls’ sports teams, as Supreme Court upholds state bans, Chicago Sun-Times