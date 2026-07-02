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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago. I hope you’re staying cool and hydrated and have Fourth of July plans that include hot dogs (all-beef or vegan, mustard only).

This week the U.S. Supreme Court upheld states’ rights to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. But that doesn’t mean other states, like Illinois, can’t allow it — and there are still lots of related fights ahead, our national bureau chief Erica Meltzer reports.