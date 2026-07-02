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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

All Colorado school districts must now have a policy on cellphone use. I checked in with the 20 largest districts to see what their policies say.

Also, reporter Jason Gonzales has a story about a grant that will bring back a tool that helped high school counselors track students’ progress in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, so you won't see us in your inbox tomorrow morning. We'll be back next week! If you have feedback or story ideas for us in the meantime, reply to this email to reach the bureau.