Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
All Colorado school districts must now have a policy on cellphone use. I checked in with the 20 largest districts to see what their policies say.
Also, reporter Jason Gonzales has a story about a grant that will bring back a tool that helped high school counselors track students’ progress in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, so you won't see us in your inbox tomorrow morning. We'll be back next week! If you have feedback or story ideas for us in the meantime, reply to this email to reach the bureau.
And as always, you can reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
All Colorado school districts must now have a cellphone policy. Here’s what the 20 largest adopted.
A Chalkbeat survey of the 20 largest school districts shows that most have adopted cellphone restrictions.
Colorado receives funding to bring back the FAFSA completion tracker
The Colorado Financial Aid Portal helped college advisers across the state track individual student progress on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Around Chalkbeat
What SCOTUS didn’t say about transgender athletes — and what the ruling means for schools and students
The Supreme Court left unanswered questions about the definition of sex and the rights of transgender students. Advocates expect more fights in states about LGBTQ rights.
What We’re Reading
CU Board of Regents primary election results, Colorado Public Radio