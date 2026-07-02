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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Our team at Chalkbeat had the privilege once again this year of working with the talented high school student reporters from The Bell to produce P.S. Weekly — a podcast about the big issues facing NYC schools from the student perspective. This year, the students produced revealing and insightful episodes about what it’s like to be in a school that merges with another, what it means to be a student in a diversifying school, and how it felt to attend Success Academy.

Today’s top story is a taping of a live podcast episode where the students reflected on what they learned about their schools and themselves — and share some lighthearted moments and NYC schools trivia.