Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Our team at Chalkbeat had the privilege once again this year of working with the talented high school student reporters from The Bell to produce P.S. Weekly — a podcast about the big issues facing NYC schools from the student perspective. This year, the students produced revealing and insightful episodes about what it’s like to be in a school that merges with another, what it means to be a student in a diversifying school, and how it felt to attend Success Academy.
Today’s top story is a taping of a live podcast episode where the students reflected on what they learned about their schools and themselves — and share some lighthearted moments and NYC schools trivia.
Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, so you won't see us in your inbox tomorrow morning. We'll be back next week! If you have feedback or story ideas for us in the meantime, reply to this email to reach the bureau.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
P.S. Weekly live: Student reporters reflect on covering NYC Schools
In a live-recorded finale, P.S. Weekly student reporters reflect on a season covering NYC school mergers, equity in admissions, and why young voices belong in education journalism.
Around Chalkbeat
What SCOTUS didn’t say about transgender athletes — and what the ruling means for schools and students
The Supreme Court left unanswered questions about the definition of sex and the rights of transgender students. Advocates expect more fights in states about LGBTQ rights.
Memphis schools takeover blocked by judge in temporary order
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Tennessee to temporarily halt state takeover proceedings pending a full hearing.
All Colorado school districts must now have a cellphone policy. Here’s what the 20 largest adopted.
A Chalkbeat survey of the 20 largest school districts shows that most have adopted cellphone restrictions.
What We’re Reading
The Real Problem With ‘Gifted’ Education, The 74 (Opinion)
NYC passes law to protect schools, but not colleges, after anti-Israel protests, The Times of Israel