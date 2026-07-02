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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

It’s the first time that school board candidates can declare a party on the ballot. We were curious — how many candidates in central Indiana did so?

A story on that leads your inbox today. It will likely be one of the main topics of discussion at our upcoming panel on the 2026 school board elections. If you haven’t registered for the free event on July 8 at the Indiana Historical Society, you can get your ticket here!