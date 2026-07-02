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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
It’s the first time that school board candidates can declare a party on the ballot. We were curious — how many candidates in central Indiana did so?
A story on that leads your inbox today. It will likely be one of the main topics of discussion at our upcoming panel on the 2026 school board elections. If you haven’t registered for the free event on July 8 at the Indiana Historical Society, you can get your ticket here!
A heads-up that Chalkbeat will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, so you won't see us in your inbox tomorrow morning. We'll be back next week! If you have feedback or story ideas for us in the meantime, reply to this email to reach the bureau.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
More Republicans than Democrats file for school board races in central Indiana
For the first time, Indiana’s school board elections in November will be partisan, due to a change in state law. Here’s a breakdown of central Indiana’s candidates by party.
Around Chalkbeat
Memphis schools takeover blocked by judge in temporary order
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Tennessee to temporarily halt state takeover proceedings pending a full hearing.
P.S. Weekly live: Student reporters reflect on covering NYC Schools
In a live-recorded finale, P.S. Weekly student reporters reflect on a season covering NYC school mergers, equity in admissions, and why young voices belong in education journalism.
What’s next for the Illinois Department of Early Childhood? Secretary Teresa Ramos gives a sneak peak.
One of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s priorities, the Illinois Department of Early Childhood, opened July 1. Child care, preschool, early intervention, and home visiting will now be managed by IDEC.
What We’re Reading
Harshman sees suspension rates plummet amid school transformation, Indianapolis Recorder
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. hopes to collect as part of lawsuit against social media companies, Courier & Press (Paywall)