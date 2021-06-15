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Jul 10, 2026
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1 min read
This school district launched a Black student success plan amid intense federal scrutiny of race-based initiatives.
Jul 2, 2026
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1 min read
It's the first time school board candidates can declare a party affiliation on the ballot. Here's what the looks like in central Indiana ahead of the 2026 general election.
Jun 17, 2026
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1 min read
The federal government granted Indiana new flexibility in how it spends federal dollars. Plus, how to apply for another empty Indianapolis Public Schools board seat.
Jun 15, 2026
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1 min read
Two philanthropic initiatives are expanding performance-based pay in Indianapolis in an effort to attract and retain quality teachers. Will it work?
Jun 12, 2026
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1 min read
Learning loss is greater for girls than for boys on a national test. Plus, lessons on charter school accountability from Philadelphia.
Jun 5, 2026
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1 min read
Some families have waited at 5 a.m. for a bus that never shows.
May 22, 2026
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1 min read
Believe Schools faced opposition to a second location in Pike Township. So leaders came up with a more focused solution.
May 15, 2026
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1 min read
How Indiana high schools are pivoting to career experience for students as the state rethinks high school.
May 8, 2026
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1 min read
The school board submitted its registration information to become a charter school authorizer. Will any charter schools seek authorization from IPS?
Apr 24, 2026
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1 min read
Tennessee lawmakers just passed legislation giving an appointed board oversight of Memphis-Shelby County schools. Plus, Philadelphia cancels a vote on school closures.