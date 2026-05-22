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Good morning from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.
“We have always believed in quality over quantity,” Believe Schools founder Kimberly Neal-Brannum told me earlier this week.
That’s why — although the school was approved for a second location in Pike back in 2022 — school staff took a step back and didn’t rush to open a school immediately. One big thing: the proposal to open a second location in Pike received intense backlash, and Believe did not want to be where it wasn’t wanted. Instead, school leaders focused on filling what they saw as a need.
Reach the bureau with tips at [email protected]. And finally, a heads-up that Chalkbeat will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. See you in your inbox Tuesday.
Local News
Believe Schools pivots from second location in Pike to serve credit-deficient, non-traditional students
After pushback against a second Pike Township location, Believe Schools will open a new high school to serve credit-deficient students or those who want to graduate early
Around Chalkbeat
Tom Kane has tracked years of U.S. test scores. Here’s what he’s learned — and still can’t explain.
Harvard researcher Tom Kane’s latest test score database shows some math progress, stalled reading scores, and big unanswered questions about U.S. learning loss.
Colorado colleges have made progress re-enrolling students who left without finishing
National data shows there are over 623,000 Colorado residents who never finished college. And about 38 million nationally stopped before earning a credential.
Away game: NYC students who play sports for other schools
This episode of P.S. Weekly tackles what it’s like when you have to play for another school’s team. Noah Moore attends the High School of Art and Design, but played football for Stuyvesant.
What We’re Reading
Most Indiana children who need summer programs still can’t access them, new report finds, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Massachusetts accused of segregating students by race and class, Washington Post (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Amelia Pak-Harvey/Chalkbeat