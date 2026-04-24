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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.
Hundreds of miles away in Tennessee, lawmakers passed a bill creating an appointed oversight body over Memphis-Shelby County schools that in many ways mirrors the creation of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation here in Indy. But in other ways, the legislation is quite different. That leads your inbox today.
Reach the bureau with tips and story ideas at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
Tennessee Republicans vote to take over Memphis-Shelby County schools
Tennessee Republicans signed off on legislation that will allow a politically appointed oversight board to take control of Memphis schools.
Wayne County will consider new schooling options for its juvenile detention facility
DPSCD recently approved a one-year contract with the charter that operates in the juvenile detention facility. Wayne County officials say they will consider other options for educating kids in detention.
Vote on Philadelphia school closures canceled by Board of Education
The Philadelphia school board will not vote on proposed school closures on April 23 as previously planned. The board reversed course after harsh criticism from members of the City Council.
Tennessee rolls back testing requirements in early voucher program
Students in Tennessee’s Education Savings Account program will no longer have to take state standardized tests. The tests previously showed public students outperforming their private school peers.
What We’re Reading
Lt. Gov. Beckwith criticizes Westfield band, schools in Facebook post, Current Publishing
Gary’s 21st Century Charter celebrates 20th anniversary, Times of Northwest Indiana (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Larry McCormack for Chalkbeat