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Good morning from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

The Trump administration has officially given Indiana a waiver on federal spending rules, giving the state flexibility in how it can spend some federal funds. But the long anticipated “Returning Education to the States” waiver also raises concerns. That story leads your inbox today.

Plus, information on how to apply to fill yet another vacant seat on the Indianapolis Public Schools board is below.

Reach the bureau with tips at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Indiana wins federal education funding waiver from Trump administration

Indiana wins federal education funding waiver from Trump administration

Indiana is the third state to win a “Returning Education to the States” waiver, according to an announcement from U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and state officials.

IPS seeks applicants to fill vacant District 4 school board seat

IPS seeks applicants to fill vacant District 4 school board seat

The IPS board has a vacancy after Allissa Impink resigned. The appointee will be selected June 25 by the board and serve until a newly elected board member takes office in January.

Around Chalkbeat

Education Department dismantling continues: special ed oversight to HHS, civil rights to Justice

Education Department dismantling continues: special ed oversight to HHS, civil rights to Justice

The Trump administration has moved some of the most essential functions of the federal Education Department to other agencies without congressional approval.

NYC to overhaul attendance rules, requiring a ‘school avoidance liaison’ at every school

NYC to overhaul attendance rules, requiring a ‘school avoidance liaison’ at every school

NYC’s Education Department is proposing to update attendance rules and require every school to have a trained liaison to help students struggling with school avoidance.

What’s in store for the Memphis school takeover? Houston’s timeline offers clues.

What’s in store for the Memphis school takeover? Houston’s timeline offers clues.

The 2023 Texas school takeover is often praised by Tennessee Republicans who want to see things such as significant curriculum and staff changes quickly replicated in Memphis.

What We’re Reading

Expect a flood of school referendums this year. Here’s what local schools are doing, IndyStar (Paywall)

Family sues Carmel Catholic school for inaction on son’s harassment, assault WISH-TV

Survey: Young people turn to AI to be ‘their real, unfiltered selves,’ The 74 Million

Supreme Court rejects second student speech case in a week, K-12 Dive

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