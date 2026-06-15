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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Researchers say that performance-based pay could change the teaching workforce in two ways: one, by incentivizing educators to continuously improve. Two, by changing the makeup of who applies to the job itself.
But merit pay has its criticisms, as well.
Last month, I visited United Schools of Indianapolis to interview the two teachers who received the top bonus, based on evaluation, through a philanthropic initiative launched in 2024. The prize: $40,000.
What did they say about how merit-based pay has impacted the culture of their school?
You can read more about this concept — and another initiative to expand it to 11 other charter schools — in your leading story today.
Reach the bureau with tips at [email protected].
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Local News
Teacher merit pay in Indianapolis charter schools gets millions in new aid from philanthropies
Two philanthropies are awarding millions to schools to reward their highest-performing teachers and staff. School leaders hope it will help charters attract and retain educators.
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The Detroit Public Schools Community District held two meetings this week to hear from residents about the planned demolition of the historic Cooley High School Building.
What We’re Reading
Proposed child care rules would move Indiana backward, advocates say, Axios Indianapolis
Where can Indy teens hang out this summer? Mirror Indy