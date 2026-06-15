Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

Researchers say that performance-based pay could change the teaching workforce in two ways: one, by incentivizing educators to continuously improve. Two, by changing the makeup of who applies to the job itself.

But merit pay has its criticisms, as well.

Last month, I visited United Schools of Indianapolis to interview the two teachers who received the top bonus, based on evaluation, through a philanthropic initiative launched in 2024. The prize: $40,000.

What did they say about how merit-based pay has impacted the culture of their school?

You can read more about this concept — and another initiative to expand it to 11 other charter schools — in your leading story today.