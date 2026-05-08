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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s story dives into Indianapolis Public Schools’ plan to become an authorizer of charter schools.
And here’s a feel-good tidbit to kick off your weekend: two high school students told me this week that they wanted to be neurosurgeons. I encountered one of them while hanging out at a poll site on Tuesday. The future is bright!
Reach the bureau with tips or story ideas at [email protected].
Local News
IPS plan for becoming a charter school authorizer focuses on enrollment, discipline, test scores
Indianapolis Public Schools board has submitted its plan to become a charter authorizer. It wants to use enrollment, discipline, and academic growth to hold charters accountable.
Around Chalkbeat
Philadelphia City Council will explore creating an elected school board
Philadelphia is the only Pennsylvania district that does not have an elected school board. Amid school closure fights, the City Council will hold hearings to explore changing that.
When 2 schools become 1: What gets lost in a merger?
P.S. Weekly pulls the curtain back on school mergers: How are students affected? Hear from a Brooklyn student whose school moved in with its downstairs neighbor.
School data goes stale after Trump administration cuts Education Department research arm
Since DOGE cuts, the Digest of Education Statistics hasn’t updated many tables, leaving gaps on school spending, teachers, and safety.
What We’re Reading
Why some schools are cutting back on the technology they spent billions on, Washington Post (Paywall)
Ohio may scrap hard-won pay reform amid fraud crackdown, The 74 Million
Thumbnail image by Amelia Pak-Harvey/Chalkbeat