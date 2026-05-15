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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
My colleague Aleks took a deep dive into how high schools are tackling career-focused education — think herding cattle, building rockets, and 3D printing. That leads your inbox today.
And if you’ve read Jonathan Haidt’s “Anxious Generation” book that has been prominent in discussions nationwide about teens and social media — including the ban on cell phones in schools — there’s a piece in the New York Times below that may be of interest to you.
Reach the bureau with tips at [email protected].
Local News
Building Corvettes and caring for cattle: Indiana’s push to reinvent high school gains steam
New state graduation requirements emphasize work experience and career readiness. Schools and organizations have been working to offer more of these opportunities to students.
Around Chalkbeat
Some students need online classes. Here’s how this Colorado school district does it.
The online program in the Milliken-based Weld RE-5J district serves about 100 high school students, with an expansion planned for next year.
Philadelphia charter school group sues district over renewal process
Philadelphia Charters for Excellence alleges the district’s approach to charter renewals is “exploitative.” The group wants an end to enrollment caps and legal waivers.
What is the price of Success (Academy)? Former students open up
The latest P.S. Weekly episode peels the curtain back on New York City’s largest charter school network. From mouth bubbles to clip charts, hear what it was like to attend Success Academy.
What We’re Reading
Indiana schools face stricter cellphone rules under new ‘bell-to-bell’ law starting July 1, Indiana Capital Chronicle
N.Y.U. students object to speaker who calls their generation coddled, New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Aleksandra Appleton/Chalkbeat