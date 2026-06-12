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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.
Nationwide, girls seem to be losing ground academically at a faster rate than boys while also taking longer to recover. That’s according to the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
In your inbox today, Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum ponders how “America’s ‘learning recession’ has hit girls hardest.”
Plus, our Philadelphia bureau has a piece on the fraught nature of charter school accountability in Philadelphia.
Reach the bureau with tips at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Girls’ test scores have fallen faster than boys’. No one knows exactly why.
Boys now have their largest math edge over girls since tracking began in 1978. Researchers still don’t know what explains the divide.
School leaders say Philly’s charter school oversight is flawed. But fixing it is hard.
Over the past five years, the Philadelphia school board has closed only one charter school. But charter leaders still say there are big problems with accountability for the sector.
Free housing for educators and an early childhood program in a transit center mark new Michigan innovations
In Battle Creek, a new program providing free housing to early childhood educators launched on the same day Grand Rapids unveiled a new early childhood center located in a transit hub.
What We’re Reading
Exclusive: 7 things to know about microschools in 2026, The 74 Million
Indianapolis homeowners and educators split over new property tax plan for IPS, charter schools, WFYI
Most Americans don’t know this free college money is on the way, Washington Post (Paywall)