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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

One of my most memorable reporting visits was the time I got up at 5 a.m. (was it 4 a.m.?) to head to the bus yard of the Clark County School District in Nevada. I saw firsthand how the transportation operation works. But I also saw what happens when it doesn’t — when buses are late or don’t show, or when drivers call out.

That’s why I’m interested in the latest episode of P.S. Weekly, a podcast that New York City public high school students produce in conjunction with our New York bureau. I encourage you to give it a listen. I love it because you hear directly from students about issues impacting them (and I also love student journalism). Their latest episode covers how students with disabilities must navigate school transportation challenges. Read the story here.