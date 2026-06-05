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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
One of my most memorable reporting visits was the time I got up at 5 a.m. (was it 4 a.m.?) to head to the bus yard of the Clark County School District in Nevada. I saw firsthand how the transportation operation works. But I also saw what happens when it doesn’t — when buses are late or don’t show, or when drivers call out.
That’s why I’m interested in the latest episode of P.S. Weekly, a podcast that New York City public high school students produce in conjunction with our New York bureau. I encourage you to give it a listen. I love it because you hear directly from students about issues impacting them (and I also love student journalism). Their latest episode covers how students with disabilities must navigate school transportation challenges. Read the story here.
As always, reach the bureau with tips at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
Left Behind: How school buses disadvantage NYC students with disabilities
P.S. Weekly’s latest episode explores the systemic failures and emotional toll of a school bus system riddled by constant delays and no-shows that force students to miss school.
Philadelphia city council approves budget without rideshare tax for schools
The $7 billion budget deal drops Mayor Cherelle Parker’s proposed $1 tax on rideshare companies. Instead, councilmembers pulled $48 million from other budget sources.
Dozens of Chicago school board candidates could get knocked off the ballot
Four of the five people hoping to be the first elected Chicago Board of Education president could get muscled off the ballot. All nine of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s appointees have also had their petitions challenged.
What We’re Reading
See the emotion, tradition of 2026 graduations around Indianapolis, IndyStar (Paywall)
IMPD chief talks juvenile violence after teen’s arrest in IU grad’s killing, IndyStar (Paywall)