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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Many mornings, when I’m on the way to drop my daughter off at daycare, I spot a young man walking with a backpack. I’d venture to guess he’s a student at Shortridge or Believe Circle City High School walking to school. We’re both on our way to start our day, and hopefully it’s a good one.
Seeing him presumably walk to school is a bit of a grounding moment for me as I start the day covering education. As we head into the weekend hopefully we can all keep the students or children in our lives top of mind.
On that heartwarming note, leading your inbox today is some good news about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
As always, reach the bureau with tips and story ideas at [email protected].
Local News
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now available to children in all 92 Indiana counties
State lawmakers cut funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2025. Nearly a year later, the state announced the program is available statewide for children under 5 to get free books in the mail.
Around Chalkbeat
Mamdani campaigned on fulfilling NYC’s class size mandate. So why is he pushing for a delay?
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seeking to delay NYC’s class size mandate. Albany lawmakers are weighing changes as part of the state budget deal.
P.S. Weekly Trailer: NYC students take on school mergers, mental health, and diversity
Join P.S. Weekly for Season 3 as NYC student reporters from the Bell team up with Chalkbeat journalists to explore the school system’s most pressing issues. New episodes drop every Thursday.
5 key takeaways from the Memphis schools forensic audit
A preliminary audit report of Memphis-Shelby County Schools revealed over $1 million in spending classified as waste or abuse and a lack of effective internal district systems.
What We’re Reading
Literacy grant produces big gains for Black and poor students in D.C., The Washington Post (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat