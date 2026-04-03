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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

Many mornings, when I’m on the way to drop my daughter off at daycare, I spot a young man walking with a backpack. I’d venture to guess he’s a student at Shortridge or Believe Circle City High School walking to school. We’re both on our way to start our day, and hopefully it’s a good one.

Seeing him presumably walk to school is a bit of a grounding moment for me as I start the day covering education. As we head into the weekend hopefully we can all keep the students or children in our lives top of mind.

On that heartwarming note, leading your inbox today is some good news about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.