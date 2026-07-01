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Hello from Erica on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Our big story this week looks at what comes next for schools and students in the wake of the Supreme Court decision on transgender sports participation.

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The Big Story

Demonstrators in support of and opposed to transgender athletes competing in women's sports gather outside the Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2026, as the justices heard arguments in two cases challenging state bans. On Tuesday, the court's conservative majority upheld those bans. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision on transgender sports participation in some ways simply upheld the status quo. But putting it that way doesn’t do justice to the pain, the hope, and the fears wrapped up in the cases.

People who don’t believe transgender athletes have a place in women’s and girls’ sports cheered the ruling, even as they had hoped for a more sweeping decision. Advocates for LGBTQ youth called it devastating. Both sides are preparing for future fights at the state level and in the courts.

That’s because the decision left a lot of big, unanswered questions.

The Supreme Court decision does not require states with more-inclusive sports policies to abandon them. Nor did the Supreme Court endorse the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title IX, which it has used to go after states and school districts with those policies.

The justices hinted at legally defining sex in a way that conservatives have hoped for, but that matter remains unsettled.

Conservative attorneys said the decision provides building blocks for additional legal challenges, including around locker rooms and interstate competition. Some legal experts said the court’s reasoning could undermine gender protections more broadly.

Meanwhile, Soju Hokari, a transgender athlete who shared her story with the Supreme Court through an amicus brief, said she feels sad and worried for trans kids who just lost the ability to compete with their teammates. There’s a large and widening gap between trans youth and their peers when it comes to physical activity, and schools can play a role in improving that.