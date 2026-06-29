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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Our team is in full election mode and already working on voter guides for school board elections across the Indianapolis area. As a reminder, 31 school board seats are on the ballot across Marion County’s school districts.
We want to hear from you: What do you want to know from school board candidates? Tell us here.
Plus, an update in the IPS school board election: Lindsey Cornett was added to the ballot in the District 4 race. She’ll face Chris Bultman, who was appointed to the school board last week.
Don’t forget our elections event — where we’ll talk changes to this year’s elections — is coming up too. It’s July 8 at the Indiana Historical Society. RSVP for free here.
Reach our team: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
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Marion County school board elections: Tell us what you want to know
We want you to share your questions for school board candidates from 10 Marion County school districts.
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