Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Our team is in full election mode and already working on voter guides for school board elections across the Indianapolis area. As a reminder, 31 school board seats are on the ballot across Marion County’s school districts.

We want to hear from you: What do you want to know from school board candidates? Tell us here.

Plus, an update in the IPS school board election: Lindsey Cornett was added to the ballot in the District 4 race. She’ll face Chris Bultman, who was appointed to the school board last week.