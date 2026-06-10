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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is more of an invite from our team to you. We are hosting a panel discussion about election changes affecting schools and want you to be there. Join us to get a jump start on preparing for the November election. Read more and RSVP below.
Reach our team: [email protected].
P.S. Don’t forget there’s a public comment session from noon to 2 p.m. today at Northwest Middle School/Monarca Academy to weigh in on the possibility of a tax measure, known as a referendum, for Indianapolis schools. Learn more about what’s being considered here.
Local News
You’re invited: Hear about the changes for schools this election and what they mean for students
Join Chalkbeat Indiana and the Indiana Historical Society on July 8 for a discussion about election changes affecting schools and ask: What’s at stake for students and families?
Around Chalkbeat
Half of teacher preparation programs align with the science of reading, report finds
The share of teacher training programs aligned with the science of reading has doubled in the last few years, the National Council on Teacher Quality found.
Are more Memphis school closures on the horizon? The state takeover could mean yes.
Texas school takeovers praised by Tennessee Republicans have resulted in school shutdowns, a trend experts say holds up nationwide.
Illinois lawmakers define play-based learning as full-day kindergarten requirement rolls out statewide
When Illinois lawmakers made full-day kindergarten a requirement for all public schools by 2027, they encouraged the classrooms to incorporate play-based learning. Now, the legislature passed an official definition for the educational concept at the urging of early learning teachers.
What We’re Reading
Indiana child well-being rank declines in national report, Indiana Capital Chronicle