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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a Q&A with a marketing teacher at Decatur Central whose students took on the district as a client. Read more about the lessons they learned.
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Local News
This Decatur Central teacher’s marketing class helped launch rebranded district logos
Decatur Township Schools enlisted students in Jessica Sandvold’s marketing classes to help rebrand district logos, giving them real-world experience working with a client. Here’s how Sandvold built the project into her curriculum.
Around Chalkbeat
4 numbers that show how chronic absenteeism is becoming a long-term crisis
Chronic absenteeism rates across the country improved only slightly from 2024 to 2025. Researchers say changing attitudes toward school attendance may be contributing to the problem.
Michigan lawmakers OK increased student funding and investments in literacy
The Michigan Legislature on Friday morning approved a $22.9 billion education budget for the 2026-27 school year that provides additional funding for all students, and even more for students from low-income homes and English language learners.
Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map
The Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Denver Public Schools’ voting map was ‘drawn with illegal racial intent.’
What We’re Reading
State restricts popular credential scholarship applications, Indiana Capital Chronicle