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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
At the top of today’s newsletter are two articles from last night’s IPS school board meeting. First, the IPS board appointed a new member who will be sworn in next month. And second, the board heard from three charter schools on why they wanted to make changes to their Innovation Network agreements.
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Local News
Indianapolis Public Schools board taps Chris Bultman to represent District 4
The District 4 seat on the IPS school board was vacant after Allissa Impink’s resignation earlier this month. Bultman will serve on the board through January, when newly elected members will be sworn in.
IPS school board approves Cold Spring School’s bid to be an innovation charter school
The IPS board voted that Cold Spring School can be a charter school and stay in the district’s Innovation Network. The board also approved two additions to the network due to growth at Global Prep and Monarca.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department officials deny doing an end run around Congress
A sweeping Education Department reorganization that parcels out key functions should be viewed like a pilot program and will benefit students, top agency officials told Chalkbeat.
Delays in ramping up work on Chicago’s Black Student Success Plan frustrate some advocates
Chicago Public Schools has sued the Trump administration over withholding federal dollars because of its refusal to scrap its initiative to improve outcomes for its Black students. Officials say they are moving ahead with the plan, but it has been slow-going.
Half of Philadelphia’s high school graduates opt out of college. Can pre-apprenticeships help them find jobs?
Pennsylvania is investing more in career training programs for young people. But experts say students need more support to land good jobs without a college degree.
What We’re Reading
Kindergartners’ math and reading scores can predict their 3rd grade performance, Education Week (Paywall)