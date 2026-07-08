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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from Newark, where Randi Weingarten, the head of the country’s second-largest teachers union, hoped an elementary visit would ease her fears about AI. Instead, it did the opposite. 

Plus, today’s the day. Join us tonight at the Indiana Historical Society for a panel discussion on what’s at stake for Indiana schools this November. RSVP for free here. 

Reach our team: [email protected].

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Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom

Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom

Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.

Chicago cut funding for assistant principals in small schools. Most chose to keep them anyway.

Chicago cut funding for assistant principals in small schools. Most chose to keep them anyway.

Three years ago, Chicago Public Schools committed to fund an assistant principal at each school, no matter its enrollment size. This spring during a tough budget season, the district announced it would eliminate funding for these positions on campuses with fewer than 250 students.

What’s Mamdani’s agenda for K-12 education in NYC? 6 months in, it’s hard to say.

What’s Mamdani’s agenda for K-12 education in NYC? 6 months in, it’s hard to say.

For some NYC education watchers, the dearth of attention to K-12 schools raises questions about how Mamdani will manage a core function of the city government.

What We’re Reading

Get free backpacks, food at northwest Indy back-to-school fest,  Mirror Indy

Hoosier childcare providers slam education requirement rollback, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Fishers High School graduate never missed a day of school in 13 years, WRTV

Operation Education: Schools track attendance, beef up policies to combat absenteeism, WSBT

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