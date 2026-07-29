Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from our national team, but has a Hoosier focus: A new study — drawing on a detailed survey of Indiana teachers — found that some educators have anxiety about teaching math, and that appears to affect their students.

P.S. Time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event. On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Join us as we discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel.