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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from our national team, but has a Hoosier focus: A new study — drawing on a detailed survey of Indiana teachers — found that some educators have anxiety about teaching math, and that appears to affect their students.
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Around Chalkbeat
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
Math anxiety among teachers was uncommon but consequential: Anxious educators were more likely to teach disadvantaged students, who then showed slower growth.
Chicago Public Schools CEO King removes furloughs from the budget proposal ahead of vote
The furlough days were one of several measures the district proposed in order to close a $732.5 million deficit.
Education Department investigates Denver Public Schools over teacher accused of making students kiss
Denver Public Schools already fired the teacher. The Education Department said the investigation will be one of many that upholds parents’ rights, a Trump administration priority.