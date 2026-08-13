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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story comes from last night’s Indianapolis Public Education Corporation meeting where the new board approved a salary for its executive director.
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Local News
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation to pay executive director $285,000 salary
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation approved the salary for executive director Karega Rausch, who’s worked in charter school authorizing, at its August meeting.
Around Chalkbeat
The Chicago Board of Education voted to reverse layoffs, but CPS says not all positions can be restored
The board approved a budget that assumes it will get more state money, but that wouldn’t be enough to rehire all staffers who got pink slips.
Rift widens between City Hall and teachers union as UFT threatens literacy curriculum pushback
UFT President Michael Mulgrew says the union may pull its support for NYC Reads, citing concerns about assessments, interventions, and teacher workload.
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What We’re Reading
UIndy sues IU Indianapolis over ‘IU Indy’ nickname, Mirror Indy
Westfield Washington Schools opens 2 new buildings ahead of school year, IndyStar (Paywall)
About 110,000 fewer foreign students expected after visa crackdown, report says, The Washington Post (Paywall)