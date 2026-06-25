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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a recap of the public interviews for two finalists to be appointed to the IPS school board.
The board has an opening after Allissa Impink resigned, and the appointee will serve until the candidate elected this November is sworn in.
The intrigue? Both interviewees said they are also running in November. Read more below.
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Local News
IPS school board interviews 2 applicants for District 4 vacancy
Chris Bultman and Lindsey Cornett are the two finalists for the vacant District 4 seat on the IPS school board. Both finalists said they are running in the November election. Former Commissioner Allissa Impink resigned after winning the Democratic primary election for State Senate District 46.
Around Chalkbeat
After a year of controversy, the leader of a shuttered ‘public Christian school’ is pitching a new venture
Quin Friberg, the executive director of the recently closed Riverstone Academy, launched a nonprofit in May that wants to contract with school districts to oversee homeschool enrichment programs.
Detroit teachers’ union approves tentative 2-year contract with school district
Under the new agreement, DPSCD would have to try to keep staff in the same neighborhood if their schools close or merge, a copy of the proposal shows.
Most high schoolers no longer need to pass Regents to graduate. Schools are in the dark on what’s next.
As New York phases out Regents exams as a graduation requirement, the state has still not explained what will replace them.
What We’re Reading
Indiana lawmaker pitches property tax repeal. It could throw schools for a loop, IndyStar (Paywall)
When teens drive less, they don’t register to vote. Here’s how civic groups are adapting, Indiana Capital Chronicle