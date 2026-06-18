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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team: Stanford researchers wanted to test whether human support would improve the effectiveness of an AI literacy tutor. Students, however, had other ideas. Read more in National Editor Erica Meltzer’s story.
Plus, a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed tomorrow for Juneteenth, so you won't see us in your inbox as usual. We'll be back Monday! Feel free to reach out in the meantime: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Research on AI tutoring ran into a problem: Most students wouldn’t use it
Stanford researchers wanted to know if human guides could improve student engagement with AI tutors. “We never really got close enough to the dosage needed to find out.”
Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon tried to reassure parents that a special education overhaul will help students with disabilities. Parents say she didn’t listen to their message.
Some immigrant children are more fearful than ever to go to school. U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia wants to help them.
Immigrant and undocumented students have become more fearful to go to school after heightened ICE enforcement and critical federal program rollbacks, Garcia said.
What We’re Reading
Indianapolis Urban League talks new graduation requirements at Education Convening, Indianapolis Recorder
Dean of IU’s College of Arts and Sciences removed, says ‘not a change I sought,’ Indiana Public Media