Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team: Stanford researchers wanted to test whether human support would improve the effectiveness of an AI literacy tutor. Students, however, had other ideas. Read more in National Editor Erica Meltzer’s story.

Plus, a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed tomorrow for Juneteenth, so you won't see us in your inbox as usual. We'll be back Monday! Feel free to reach out in the meantime: [email protected].