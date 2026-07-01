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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana, and welcome to July! I hope you are staying cool and safe in this hot weather.
The start of July means many of the new laws that state lawmakers passed earlier this year are now in effect. Here’s a refresher of the education bills that passed.
Plus: Our upcoming election event is one week away! Join us to talk about all the school-related changes this year and what’s at stake. RSVP for free here.
Reach our team: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Supreme Court rules states can restrict transgender athletes’ sports participation in schools
In a 6-3 decision, the SCOTUS justices said laws that block trans women and girls from participating in women’s sports, including on school teams, don’t violate the Constitution.
DPSCD adds five new schools to list of buildings with low enrollment, high costs
The Detroit Public Schools Community District annually identifies a list of small schools with low enrollment and high costs and suggests how to address the underutilized buildings.
NYC budget gives every public school kindergartner $1,000 for college, restores education programs
Mayor Zohran Mamdani's first budget raises NYC Kids Rise college savings accounts from $100 to $1,000 and restores funding for mental health, special education, and other school programs.
What We’re Reading
Harshman sees suspension rates plummet amid school transformation, Indianapolis Recorder
How Marion and Hamilton County schools are responding to the new cellphone ban law, IndyStar (Paywall)
Report: Indiana leads nation in decline of children insured through Medicaid, Indiana Capital Chronicle