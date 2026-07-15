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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our Chalkbeat Ideas editor who asks: Why aren’t more candidates prioritizing education on the campaign trail?
Personally, I think education should be talked about every election, and especially when there are school board elections. Speaking of, what questions do you have for school board candidates across the Indianapolis area? Tell us here.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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