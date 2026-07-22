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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Indianapolis Public Schools leaders will need to make decisions about how to address a budget deficit, regardless of what happens in November with the referendum.
Chicago Public Schools is also facing a budget deficit, and teachers aren’t happy about plans to close the gap.
Reach our team: [email protected].
P.S. Don’t forget to RSVP (for free!) to our next Chalkbeat Ideas event where we’ll unpack new data on teacher turnover. It’s at noon ET July 30 via Zoom.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Teachers and CTU tell Chicago Board of Education to reject proposed budget cuts, furloughs
Instead of the cuts, the Chicago Teachers Union wants more state aid and a lawsuit over delayed Cook County tax revenue. Chicago Public Schools is facing a $732 million deficit.
70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.
Brown’s Promise cofounder Ary Amerikaner makes the case that integrated schools improve opportunity and democracy.
A new Memphis group is pushing for school reform via state takeover. Who are they?
Together4Students is joining a roster of local advocacy groups training people to advocate for Memphis school reform.
What We’re Reading
'Trusted' former Indy nonprofit director sentenced for stealing $543k, IndyStar (Paywall)
How 16 Tech is reinventing the summer internship, Mirror Indy