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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation met yesterday, and Aleks has all the details on the pick for an executive director and progress on a school accountability system that could be used to close schools.
Plus, catch up on the tension over hiring a Pike High School co-athletic director ahead of tonight’s school board meeting in Pike Township.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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Local News
IPEC chooses charter school policy leader to guide its work
Charter school policy leader Karega Rausch will guide IPEC’s work as it develops a new accountability system and oversees shared school funding in Indianapolis.
Around Chalkbeat
Pennsylvania’s largest cyber charter school expands real estate footprint in Philadelphia
Commonwealth Charter Academy wants the new building to help students complete state testing, attend tutoring, meet with counselors, and go on field trips.
At NYC’s first all-virtual high school, this award-winning teacher knows it’s not ‘one-size-fits-all’
Virtual Innovators Academy teacher Jude Julien talks about teaching at a fully online school, his work with justice-involved youth, and what he plans to do with his $20,000 award money.
What We’re Reading
What to know about the Pike Township athletic director dispute and a board member's vandalized mailbox, WFYI
Trump Accounts are here. How to claim $1,000 to invest in your child, Free Press Indiana News