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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team and explains how a Senate committee vote is the “first formal effort by Congress” to stop the transferring of core functions of the federal education department to other offices.
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Around Chalkbeat
Trump’s moves to break up Education Department generate new bipartisan resistance in Senate
The bill blocking moves like putting HHS in charge of special education oversight shows President Trump doesn’t have the votes to abolish the Education Department.
Chicago’s school board rescinded many layoffs with uncertain money. What’s next?
District leaders are warning that school may not start on time. But the situation is more complicated than that.
Inside the NYC courtroom where detained children face deportation without attorneys
Around 20,000 unaccompanied minors nationwide are set to lose legal services when the federal government ends a contract Friday. One NYC immigration court shows us what that will look like.
What We’re Reading
Get free school supplies at this eastside festival, Mirror Indy
Mitch Daniels says Purdue should double Indy campus headcount by 2031, IndyStar (Paywall)