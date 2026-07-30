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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team and shows the effect that sports betting has on teen boys in schools. From the story: “Teachers said they have seen a fixation with gambling take hold in their students, who show little awareness of gambling’s risks.”
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Around Chalkbeat
As more teen boys turn to sports betting, financial literacy teachers rush to show gambling’s real odds
New data shows schools block 140,000 gambling-site visits a month. Financial literacy teachers are rushing to warn teens, particularly boys, about the reality of online sports.
Jeffco Public Schools sues Trump administration over Title IX-related threats to federal funding
The district faces the potential loss of more than $50 million after the Office for Civil Rights found that Jeffco's policies related to transgender students violate Title IX.
Eric Adams mandated NYC preschools adopt a single curriculum. Under Mamdani, they’re getting more choice.
The mandated curriculum drew backlash from some educators who said it added busywork and diminished their ability to tailor lessons to their students’ needs.
What We’re Reading
States Start to Crack Down on 4-Day School Weeks, Education Week
Indiana Historical Society terminates history contest sponsorship, Indiana Capital Chronicle