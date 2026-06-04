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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Last week, I wrote about the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation meeting where members heard options for a possible tax measure, known as a referendum, on the November ballot. In today’s top story, I breakdown different rates that IPEC could choose, and what the costs are for schools and for homeowners. Plus, today is the first of two public listening sessions on the topic. Read more in our new story.
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Local News
What different potential tax increases would mean for Indianapolis schools and homeowners
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation is considering putting a tax increase on the ballot in November to fund Indianapolis schools. The public has a chance to share input.
Around Chalkbeat
Nearly 84% of Detroit district high schoolers were paid for attendance this year
Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the financial incentive has helped reduce the district’s high school chronic absenteeism by 10 percentage points since 2023-24.
Newark’s charter schools are seeing fewer students. Where are they going?
Newark’s charter schools added 200 students this school year but that growth is a fraction of the sector's annual growth since 2019.
Why switching Philadelphia to an elected school board would be very complicated
Angry at school closings, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas wants hearings to explore whether Philadelphia should hold school board elections instead of having the mayor pick members.
What We’re Reading
Religious freedom org calls out teacher-led Bible study at Indiana school, IndyStar (Paywall)