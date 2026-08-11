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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!

Yesterday was a busy one. I started the morning at James Russell Lowell Montessori School 51 for the first day of school, and was excited to meet the school’s therapy dog who just happens to share my initials.

Then, in the afternoon, the Marion County Election Board met to vote on challenges to the two candidates for IPS school board District 4.