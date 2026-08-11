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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Yesterday was a busy one. I started the morning at James Russell Lowell Montessori School 51 for the first day of school, and was excited to meet the school’s therapy dog who just happens to share my initials.
Then, in the afternoon, the Marion County Election Board met to vote on challenges to the two candidates for IPS school board District 4.
And today’s going to be a busy one too: We’re expecting IREAD and ILEARN scores from last year. Check chalkbeat.org for all the latest news.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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Local News
Marion County Election Board removes Lindsey Cornett from IPS school board ballot after challenge
The Marion County Election Board removed Lindsey Cornett from the ballot in the District 4 race for IPS school board. The board rejected a challenge against her opponent, Chris Bultman.
‘Have a great day’: School 51 welcomes students to the new year with cheers and high fives
The coming school year will likely see significant changes for Indianapolis schools with budget cuts and a tax increase on the November ballot. But inside school walls, educators are focused on building community and literacy skills early on.
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado district will eliminate Bible-based content in new reading curriculum, officials say
The Montezuma-Cortez superintendent sent an open letter Saturday saying the district won’t use its new reading curriculum as a “vehicle for religious instruction.”
Newark piloted the state’s cellphone ban with positive results. Here are lingering concerns.
Newark piloted the cellphone ban last school year. The experience was positive in several respects, but teachers and parents still have concerns.
What We’re Reading
IPS superintendent warns of ‘dire consequences’ if operating referendum fails this November, WISH-TV
Bloom Project navigates challenges, shares how community can support, Indianapolis Recorder