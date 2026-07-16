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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story shows how Iowa schools have limited career courses for undocumented students, which chips away at a 1982 Supreme Court decision guaranteeing a free K-12 education for immigrant students.
Plus, yesterday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November ballot. And a few across Marion County did. Here’s a look at who.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access
Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.
The high cost of low pay: How NYC’s paraprofessional shortage leaves students with disabilities stranded
A massive shortage of NYC paraprofessionals has left some students with disabilities unable to get to school. While parents fight for answers, paras fight for a wage hike.
Chicago Public Schools releases $9.88 billion 2026-27 budget amid deepening financial strain
Chicago Public Schools released its budget for the coming school year Wednesday after wrestling for months with how to address a massive deficit. The schools board is poised to vote on the blueprint later this month.
What We’re Reading
As college graduates fret over finding jobs, a record shortage of workers is projected, The Hechinger Report