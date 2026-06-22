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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! The deadline to be a candidate for school board was last week, and we have the roundup of names and who decided to include their party affiliation on the ballot. Read more below.
Plus, the IPS school board is interviewing candidates for the District 4 vacancy this week, and there’s still time to apply.
Want to learn more about this year’s school board elections across the state? Join us for an event on July 8. RSVP here.
Lastly, the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation meets today and is expected to decide if they want to ask voters for a referendum. Read more here.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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Local News
14 candidates for 5 seats: See who’s running for school board at IPS and other Indianapolis area districts
Fourteen candidates are running for IPS school board during a key year for the district. This is the first year candidates can include a party affiliation on the ballot, and most Marion County candidates listed one.
You’re invited: Hear about the changes for schools this election and what they mean for students
Join Chalkbeat Indiana and the Indiana Historical Society on July 8 for a discussion about election changes affecting schools and ask: What’s at stake for students and families?
Around Chalkbeat
The rhetoric and reality of ‘returning education to the states’
Waivers may trim bureaucracy, but policies over funding, DEI, gender, and school choice show Washington involvement in schools isn’t necessarily shrinking
Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts
The Office of Civil Rights in the federal Education Department is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chippewa Valley Schools, and Monroe Public Schools for various allegations related to transgender athletes.
The other champions at the Knicks parade: NYC public school student basketball players
Four Seward Park seniors joined the Knicks championship parade after winning a PSAL title, drawing cheers, selfies, and autograph requests from fans.
What We’re Reading
Dads making a difference, Indianapolis Recorder
Retro Indy: Lawmakers ordered schools to desegregate. It took decades, IndyStar (Paywall)