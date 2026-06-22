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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! The deadline to be a candidate for school board was last week, and we have the roundup of names and who decided to include their party affiliation on the ballot. Read more below.

Plus, the IPS school board is interviewing candidates for the District 4 vacancy this week, and there’s still time to apply.

Want to learn more about this year’s school board elections across the state? Join us for an event on July 8. RSVP here.