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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from our national team and dives into findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress’ long-term trend assessment test. 

It’s a paper and pencil test that’s given to a representative sample of students and has been around since the 1970s. Read more below.

Reach our team: [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens

New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens

National test results reveal that a year ago, 9-year-olds performed nearly as well as their counterparts did before the pandemic. But kids on the cusp of high school were far below past achievement highs.

After delay, Chicago school board renews charters amid revamped oversight

After delay, Chicago school board renews charters amid revamped oversight

The school board nearly unanimously approved longer contract terms for more than a dozen charter schools.

Colorado group that started controversial ‘public Christian school’ faces member defections

Colorado group that started controversial ‘public Christian school’ faces member defections

The publicly funded co-op that started Riverstone Academy lost one of its school district members Tuesday and could lose the other one by the end of June.

What We’re Reading

Help Indy students start the year with school supplies, Mirror Indy

Noblesville schools proposes referendum, says $25 million per year in funding on the line, WTHR

Most K-12 teachers say AI's impact on education will eclipse the internet or computers, WFYI/NPR

Indiana eyes changing child care regulations to save money amid voucher crisis, IndyStar (Paywall)

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