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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from our national team and dives into findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress’ long-term trend assessment test.
It’s a paper and pencil test that’s given to a representative sample of students and has been around since the 1970s. Read more below.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens
National test results reveal that a year ago, 9-year-olds performed nearly as well as their counterparts did before the pandemic. But kids on the cusp of high school were far below past achievement highs.
After delay, Chicago school board renews charters amid revamped oversight
The school board nearly unanimously approved longer contract terms for more than a dozen charter schools.
Colorado group that started controversial ‘public Christian school’ faces member defections
The publicly funded co-op that started Riverstone Academy lost one of its school district members Tuesday and could lose the other one by the end of June.
What We’re Reading
Indiana eyes changing child care regulations to save money amid voucher crisis, IndyStar (Paywall)