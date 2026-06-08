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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story on tips for selecting a school comes from our colleagues in Detroit, where some families are searching for new schools due to uncertainty around school closures. While it’s a Detroit-focused story, some of the tips can be applied in any school search.

Plus, the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation’s next public listening session about the possibility of a tax measure, known as a referendum, is this week. It will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Northwest Middle School/Monarca Academy at 5525 W 34th St, Indianapolis.

Read more about the possible rates that IPEC could choose in my previous story here. While IPEC members are deciding on a referendum, they are also searching for an executive director.