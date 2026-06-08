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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story on tips for selecting a school comes from our colleagues in Detroit, where some families are searching for new schools due to uncertainty around school closures. While it’s a Detroit-focused story, some of the tips can be applied in any school search.
Plus, the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation’s next public listening session about the possibility of a tax measure, known as a referendum, is this week. It will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Northwest Middle School/Monarca Academy at 5525 W 34th St, Indianapolis.
Read more about the possible rates that IPEC could choose in my previous story here. While IPEC members are deciding on a referendum, they are also searching for an executive director.
Reach our team: [email protected].
P.S. Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes mean for local schools? At our Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders, including Katie Jenner, Indiana’s secretary of education. RSVP now to join us on Thursday. We hope to see you there!
Around Chalkbeat
Are you a Detroit parent looking for a new school? Read these tips on how to make the best choice.
Detroit has a little over 100 schools run by DPSCD and about 80 charter schools. Chalkbeat compiled expert tips to help parents navigate a complicated school choice system.
How Detroit parents are searching for new schools amid uncertainty, closures
In the Detroit Public Schools Community District, four schools are shutting down. The Barack Obama Leadership Academy charter school may close if leaders aren’t able to find a new authorizer.
Colorado needed more specialized schools. Now this one is facing scrutiny for restraining students.
To fix a shortage of facility schools, Colorado widened the rules. But one of the first new schools to open now faces a state review for its physical treatment of students.
What We’re Reading
Indiana pauses autism therapy provider signups, Indiana Capital Chronicle
‘No pockets? No problem!’: Indiana teacher publishes book to help kids hone problem-solving skills, WISH-TV
‘Teachers Are Going to Hate It’: How Social Media Apps Hooked Teens at School, The New York Times (Paywall)