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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a recap of our panel event where we discussed the upcoming election, and what’s at stake for schools and students. We distilled the conversation to the 5 top takeaways.
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Local News
5 takeaways from Chalkbeat’s panel on Indiana’s changes to school board elections and referendums
A panel of experts discussed partisan school board elections and property tax referendums. The event, hosted by Chalkbeat Indiana, was held at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration: Long-delayed data crucial to understanding America’s schools is coming soon
The U.S. Department of Education says long-delayed federal civil rights data on suspensions, expulsions, Advanced Placement courses, bullying and more will be released later this summer.
Teachers in Michigan school district can pick from 32 phrases or face legal review over classroom posters
Romeo Community Schools’ classroom signs policy is one of the most recent examples of school districts and states wanting more control over what teachers say and display to students.
How should schools use AI? Illinois is providing some guidance for teachers and districts.
Illinois school districts creating policies on artificial intelligence use in the classroom for teachers and students can now look to new guidance from the state board of education.
What We’re Reading
Indiana sets standards for four-day school week waivers, Indiana Capital Chronicle
At Mother Loves Garden, kids get paid to grow, Mirror Indy
Ready for school? Indiana kids need these vaccines by each grade, IndyStar (Paywall)