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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story is a data-driven one that looks at private school tuition vs. the amount paid for by a voucher from the state. Spoiler: It’s not equal.
On another note: Can you believe it’s almost August, and time for school? What’s on your mind as students head back to class? Let us know: [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools
Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program has grown considerably since 2011 but the vouchers often don’t cover all of private school tuition. Schools have various means to fill the gap.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department limits civil rights investigations into racial disparities in schools
The U.S. Department of Education says racial gaps in data about student discipline, school admissions, and advanced classes can’t be the sole basis for civil rights violations.
As Philadelphia plans to close schools, board members call for more scrutiny of charter enrollment
Some Philadelphia charter schools that are supposed to serve a specific neighborhood are filling their seats with students from outside that area.
The fight for control over New York’s charter schools is escalating
A governor-appointed board has approved dozens of charter schools over objections from state education officials. Proponents say that’s a good thing.
What We’re Reading
‘ART OF THE POSSIBLE’: Indiana Sen. Gary Byrne Is Getting Things Done For The Conservative Agenda, The Indiana Citizen
Higher education commission looks to revive college performance funding, Indiana Capital Chronicle