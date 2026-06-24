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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story is from Aleks about the growth of the Indiana Microschool Collaborative. Families say students have more personalized learning. But others worry about the impact the network has on traditional public schools. Read more in Aleks’ story.
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Local News
A network of public microschools wants to expand across Indiana. Is it collaborating or competing?
The Indiana Microschool Collaborative said it’s driven by families’ interest and declining enrollment at traditional public schools. But some don’t believe the network is playing fair.
Around Chalkbeat
Non-college career pathways have a math problem
A Chalkbeat analysis of federal wage data finds some trades offer middle-class wages, but many common jobs that don’t require bachelor’s degrees fall short.
Blending algebra and geometry: An approach to high school math slowly gains favor
Supporters say integrated math opens doors to a variety of STEM pathways in high school. The tradeoff? It may leave some students unprepared for calculus.
How should Michigan’s next governor improve education? We want to hear from you.
Five major-party candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election in Michigan. Share your thoughts on how the next governor can improve schools and education.
What We’re Reading
Firing staffer for Charlie Kirk comments cost Ball State $725K in legal fees, settlement, IndyStar (Paywall)