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Jul 10, 2026
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1 min read
A citizens assembly at Hunter tackled how to cut trash at the CUNY school.
Jul 9, 2026
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1 min read
Kamar Samuels asked principals to hold off on purchasing educational software until NYC finalizes its AI guidance.
Jul 7, 2026
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1 min read
Get ready to tap your cellphone: NYC is piloting student OMNY cards for 7 schools.
Jul 1, 2026
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1 min read
In Mamdani's first budget, city kindergartners will get $1,000 for college.
Jun 26, 2026
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1 min read
The governor is giving NYC a two-year reprieve to comply with rules that limit childcare vouchers to hours that parents are working or in school.
Jun 23, 2026
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1 min read
How long can the city's public schools be "held harmless" for enrollment losses?
Jun 17, 2026
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1 min read
NYC's Education Department is proposing to update its attendance rules for the first time in nearly a decade.
Jun 12, 2026
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1 min read
What if your high school doesn't offer your favorite sport? This P.S. Weekly episode answers that question.
Jun 9, 2026
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1 min read
The findings raise questions about whether teacher prep programs are keeping pace with the state’s science-of-reading push.
Jun 5, 2026
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1 min read
The waitlist for the city's childcare voucher program for low-income families has ballooned to 25,000 kids.
Jun 4, 2026
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1 min read
P.S. Weekly’s latest episode tells the story of one family's experience of no-show and delayed buses.
Jun 1, 2026
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1 min read
Where do you see waste in NYC’s $45 billion school budget? Tell us about your experience.
May 27, 2026
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1 min read
In the age of AI, intro to coding isn't cutting it anymore. NYC needs to rethink comp sci, one expert says.
May 21, 2026
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1 min read
The state budget deal gives Mamdani a 2-year mayoral control extension and boosts funding for needy students.
May 18, 2026
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1 min read
A sliver of PTAs raises millions. See how much your PTA brings in.
May 13, 2026
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1 min read
As a state lawmaker, Mamdani voted for a law mandating smaller classes. As mayor, he’s pushing for a delay to ease a budget crunch.
May 8, 2026
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1 min read
The latest P.S. Weekly episode looks at what happened after a high school merger in Brooklyn.
May 5, 2026
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1 min read
An audit from the state comptroller raises concerns that a lack of centralized tracking of school software could put NYC students at risk.
Apr 29, 2026
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2 min read
Many home-based providers aren’t eligible to open 2-K seats because of a little-known bureaucratic rule.
Apr 23, 2026
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2 min read
This week's episode of P.S. Weekly looks into the value of Advanced Placement Calculus.
Apr 17, 2026
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2 min read
Find out why some Hunter College High School students are fighting for change from the inside.
Apr 13, 2026
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3 min read
NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels looked to the IB model as an alternative to gifted and talented programs.