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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

As part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s broader push for universal childcare, the city is expanding special education programs in pre-K programs this fall. Five popular programs that already serve K-12 students with autism and other disabilities will open classrooms for the city’s youngest learners through the $67.5 million initiative.

“Universal has to mean exactly that — it has to mean universal,” Mamdani said yesterday’s announcement. “Having a child with a disability or a special need should not make families the exception to that rule.”

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