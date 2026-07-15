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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
As part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s broader push for universal childcare, the city is expanding special education programs in pre-K programs this fall. Five popular programs that already serve K-12 students with autism and other disabilities will open classrooms for the city’s youngest learners through the $67.5 million initiative.
“Universal has to mean exactly that — it has to mean universal,” Mamdani said yesterday’s announcement. “Having a child with a disability or a special need should not make families the exception to that rule.”
What do you think of the expansion? Tell us: [email protected].
And our friends at The City Reporter have the latest on free swim lessons for second graders.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC expands high-demand special education programs into preschool for the first time
New York City will add 250 preschool seats in popular special education programs as part of a $67.5 million plan aimed at serving more children with disabilities.
From the Bronx to the Battery, more funding for free swim lessons
The City Council is adding $1.5 million to a program that aims to one day teach every New York City second-grader how to swim.
Around Chalkbeat
Anthropic unveils Claude for Teachers, joining OpenAI and Google in race to dominate classroom AI
Anthropic launched Claude for Teachers, joining Google, OpenAI, and Khan Academy as tech companies compete to become the go-to classroom AI for educators.
Newark’s new workforce program wants young adults to master AI before the job market demands it
Hopeworks Newark thinks young workers are AI’s biggest winners in today’s job market.
Test scores have plunged, but voters aren’t making schools a top political issue
The post-pandemic learning crisis has drawn media and policy attention, but voters are prioritizing other issues.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani promises to release disputed NYC public school contracts to City Council ‘in the coming weeks’ amid subpoena threat, AMNY
Data shows lack of admissions for Black, Latino students at city's specialized schools, Spectrum News/NY1
Rural NY School District Will Be One of First to Bring Humanoid Robot Into Classroom, New York Focus
NYC poised to pay $700K in Queens principal sex abuse lawsuit, with more payouts looming, New York Daily News
Mom, Dad, I Want to Be a Welder, The New York Times