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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Educators and parents are still wondering what is going on with the big drop in reading scores for NYC elementary students on the state tests following the big gains the year before. We talked with several testing experts (known as psychometricians) who agreed that this level of volatility is highly unusual and warrants deeper scrutiny. Testing vendor NWEA maintained high confidence in the results, saying they corroborated them with a third party. Meanwhile a state technical advisory committee is set to review the results next month. We’ll be watching!
What do you think is behind the test score swings? Drop us a line: [email protected].
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Local News
NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results
Experts say New York’s sharp swings in elementary reading scores are unusual and deserve scrutiny after last year’s gains reversed.
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