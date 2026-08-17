The city’s free Summer Rising wrapped up last week, but there are still nearly four weeks before school starts. NYC families, how are you making do? Drop us a line: [email protected] .

Our friends at New York Focus have the latest on the Trump administration’s push to cut sex ed in favor of abstinence-based initiatives. More than $4.3 million in annual teen pregnancy prevention grants were terminated two years early for three New York programs. That means: More than 19,000 young people could lose access to evidence-based sex education and peer mentorship at a time when teen pregnancy rates are rising after nearly two decades of steady declines.