Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Happy Monday. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
The city’s free Summer Rising wrapped up last week, but there are still nearly four weeks before school starts. NYC families, how are you making do? Drop us a line: [email protected].
Our friends at New York Focus have the latest on the Trump administration’s push to cut sex ed in favor of abstinence-based initiatives. More than $4.3 million in annual teen pregnancy prevention grants were terminated two years early for three New York programs. That means: More than 19,000 young people could lose access to evidence-based sex education and peer mentorship at a time when teen pregnancy rates are rising after nearly two decades of steady declines.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
New York loses millions in sex ed money after uptick in teen pregnancies
The Trump administration has canceled teen pregnancy prevention grants for three New York organizations as it shifts to boosting an abstinence-based approach to sex ed.
Around Chalkbeat
Why a Philly district report on the success of its summer programs includes ‘imperfect data points’
District officials say their summer learning programs aim to help kids in the classroom over the long term. Mayor Cherelle Parker and others have touted their academic benefits.
The end could be near for the Colorado education group that opened ‘public Christian school’
The state education chief cited legal violations and misspent state money in a letter to the Monument-based education co-op Thursday.
Parent engagement and more resources to get kids to school: What to expect this school year in Detroit
City employees will monitor routes to school to keep students safe, Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Friday. There will also be a pilot ride share program for high schoolers.
What We’re Reading
Google Turns On Gemini A.I. for Students Using Its Classroom App, The New York Times
NY immigrants fear Trump’s attack on college tuition will force them to drop out, The New York Daily News
The movement to remake school playgrounds as urban climate oases, Hechinger Report
These are the good old days, Youth Communication (Opinion)