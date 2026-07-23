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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Getting an inside look at educators’ best practices is one of the highlights of my job, and it’s why I enjoy our “How I Teach” column so much. This week, I talked with Jude Julien, a founding teacher of the Virtual Innovators Academy, NYC’s first fully remote high school. He’s working hard at making his online classroom into a strong community, and he recently earned a top honor — Math for America’s Muller Award — for his engaging, supportive, and effective teaching strategies. See how he does it.
Let us know if you want to nominate someone for our “How I Teach” column: [email protected].
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Local News
At NYC’s first all-virtual high school, this award-winning teacher knows it’s not ‘one-size-fits-all’
Virtual Innovators Academy teacher Jude Julien talks about teaching at a fully online school, his work with justice-involved youth, and what he plans to do with his $20,000 award money.
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What We’re Reading
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Chancellor Kamar Samuels stood up for migrant children. Now he should stand up for procurement reform. AMNY (Opinion)