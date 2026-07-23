Getting an inside look at educators’ best practices is one of the highlights of my job, and it’s why I enjoy our “How I Teach” column so much. This week, I talked with Jude Julien, a founding teacher of the Virtual Innovators Academy, NYC’s first fully remote high school. He’s working hard at making his online classroom into a strong community, and he recently earned a top honor — Math for America’s Muller Award — for his engaging, supportive, and effective teaching strategies. See how he does it.