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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
NYC’s Panel for Educational Policy will vote tonight on an Education Department proposal to update attendance regulations. One of the changes would require every school to have a “school avoidance liaison” starting in September. Schools would designate a staffer — a teacher, administrator, social worker, or guidance counselor — to receive training on school avoidance and join their school’s attendance committee, which meets weekly to tackle student absences.
NYC educators and families: What do you think of having school avoidance liaisons? Let us know at [email protected].
And in other news, city and state teachers unions filed a lawsuit this week to block Success Academy, New York City’s largest charter network, from handing one of its charters to CEO Eva Moskowitz’s husband. The lawsuit argues the move violates New York’s charter school cap.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC to overhaul attendance rules, requiring a ‘school avoidance liaison’ at every school
NYC’s Education Department is proposing to update attendance rules and require every school to have a trained liaison to help students struggling with school avoidance.
Teachers unions sue to block Success Academy from transferring charter to Eva Moskowitz’s husband
New York teachers unions argue transferring a charter from Success Academy to Eric Grannis would unlawfully bypass the state’s charter school cap.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department dismantling continues: special ed oversight to HHS, civil rights to Justice
The Trump administration has moved some of the most essential functions of the federal Education Department to other agencies without congressional approval.
Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon tried to reassure parents that a special education overhaul will help students with disabilities. Parents say she didn’t listen to their message.
What We’re Reading
Core Classes Lack Print Books and Rely on Digital and Photocopies, Pacer NYC (Pace High School newspaper)
Swimming: Who gets to learn?, Bronx River News (Bronx River Academy newspaper)
College Farming, The Survey (Brooklyn Tech newspaper)