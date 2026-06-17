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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

NYC’s Panel for Educational Policy will vote tonight on an Education Department proposal to update attendance regulations. One of the changes would require every school to have a “school avoidance liaison” starting in September. Schools would designate a staffer — a teacher, administrator, social worker, or guidance counselor — to receive training on school avoidance and join their school’s attendance committee, which meets weekly to tackle student absences.

NYC educators and families: What do you think of having school avoidance liaisons? Let us know at [email protected].