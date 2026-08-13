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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
When Zohran Mamdani took office, the United Federation of Teachers was one of City Hall’s most powerful allies. That alliance, however, appears to be cracking. Following the dip in state test scores, UFT President Michael Mulgrew is threatening to pull the plug on the city’s signature NYC Reads program, accusing the administration of “incompetent” execution, over-assessing students, and layering on other burdensome requirements. The rift could complicate the city’s expansion of its literacy curriculum mandate.
Teachers, we want to hear from you: What are you thoughts on the literacy curriculum mandate? Tell us: [email protected].
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Local News
Rift widens between City Hall and teachers union as UFT threatens literacy curriculum pushback
UFT President Michael Mulgrew says the union may pull its support for NYC Reads, citing concerns about assessments, interventions, and teacher workload.
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What We’re Reading
N.Y.C. Students Are Sick of Using Flimsy Paper Cards to Ride the Subway, The New York Times
NYC public schools still haven’t updated controversial AI guidelines less than a month before classes resume, AMNY
Don’t Blink: Why NYC Reads Must Stay on Course, The 74 (Opinion)
What's Behind the Drop in NYC's Reading Scores? The Brian Lehrer Show/WNYC