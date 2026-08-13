When Zohran Mamdani took office, the United Federation of Teachers was one of City Hall’s most powerful allies. That alliance, however, appears to be cracking. Following the dip in state test scores, UFT President Michael Mulgrew is threatening to pull the plug on the city’s signature NYC Reads program, accusing the administration of “incompetent” execution, over-assessing students, and layering on other burdensome requirements. The rift could complicate the city’s expansion of its literacy curriculum mandate.