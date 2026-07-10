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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Have you ever heard of a citizens assembly? Also known as civic assembly, popular assembly, lottocracy, or citizen jury, it has been used in Europe for decades and is now gaining traction here. The CUNY Climate Assembly Project at Hunter is one of the first citizens assemblies in New York state. The approach involves selecting participants at random, ensuring their demographics accurately reflect the community, and giving their recommendations real weight in decision-making.
Hunter undergrads, as our friends from New York Focus report, are using the approach to tackle how to cut down on the trash produced by the school.
Do you think your school could use this type of decision-making model? Tell us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
At Hunter College, students tackle garbage — and a new way of shaping policy
The citizens assembly model, used for public decision-making around the world, is gaining traction in New York. Here's how it's being used at Hunter College.
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