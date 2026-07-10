Have you ever heard of a citizens assembly? Also known as civic assembly, popular assembly, lottocracy, or citizen jury, it has been used in Europe for decades and is now gaining traction here. The CUNY Climate Assembly Project at Hunter is one of the first citizens assemblies in New York state. The approach involves selecting participants at random, ensuring their demographics accurately reflect the community, and giving their recommendations real weight in decision-making.



Hunter undergrads, as our friends from New York Focus report, are using the approach to tackle how to cut down on the trash produced by the school.